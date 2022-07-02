The Courier

Ballarat East favourite Carboni's have expanded their offering with three flavoured liqueurs

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
July 2 2022 - 7:00pm
Irene Beghini and Donatello Pietrantuono, the pair behind Ballarat East favourite Carboni's, first met in 2009 working at a restaurant within a week of each other arriving in Melbourne from Italy.

