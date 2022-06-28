The Courier
Updated

Council blames state government engineering standards for Ballarat Link Road roadworks

By Maeve McGregor with Malvika Hemanth
Updated June 28 2022 - 4:03am, first published 1:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 2.4km stretch of the Ballarat Link Road is currently closed for "priority works".

The City of Ballarat has blamed subpar Victorian government engineering standards as the overriding reason for the Ballarat Link Road "priority works", which have led to road closures for the second time this month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.