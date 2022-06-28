The likes of Anna Meares, Lisa Curry-Kenny, Jane Saville and Kieren Perkins are all Commonwealth Games gold medalists that have carried the flag for Australia at the opening ceremony.
How fitting would it be on the eve of regional Victoria hosting its own games, that one of the great regional Victorian athletes in Kathryn Mitchell gets her opportunity to lead the Australian team into the stadium at the opening ceremony in Birmingham next month?
Advertisement
News on Tuesday morning that javelin legend Mitchell, who turns 40 on July 10, has been named in her fifth Commonwealth Games team, and has been given a chance to defend her gold medal that she spectacularly won on the Gold Coast, will see huge celebrations in the Ballarat athletics community.
No-one epitomises the Commonwealth Games more than Mitchell. In her four previous games, Mitchell has made the final every time she has competed with results of sixth, fifth, fourth and the victory in 2018.
"As reigning champion, I'm honoured to be selected as part of a quality team in the javelin," she said of her selection.
"Commonwealth Games is an honourable event. Australia has such a strong history which I believe creates a unique team vibe."
Mitchell has also been a multiple Olympian, again never missing the final with results of ninth and sixth in her two Olympics.
She will lead Australia's strongest ever women javelin squad which could do a medal trifecta if results follow on from Tokyo.
Not many people get to compete for their country once at a Commonwealth Games let-alone five times, even fewer can stand on the top step on the dias, and yet here we are with Mitchell, one of regional Australia's great success stories ready to give her all yet again on the international stage.
Let's hope Ballarat and regional Victoria can get behind her at the Games as we all sit back in pride when she walks into the stadium with the Australian team.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.