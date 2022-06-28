The Courier

It's only a matter of time for varroa, say beekeepers

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
June 28 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local beekeepers say the discovery of the parasitical pest varroa mite in NSW was not an unexpected event, and the industry must prepare for its eventual arrival.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Cluff

Caleb Cluff

Senior Journalist, The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.