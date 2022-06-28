The Courier

Art Gallery of Ballarat to undergo restoration works

By Maeve McGregor
June 28 2022 - 10:00am
Second-storey facade to the Art Gallery of Ballarat. File picture.

One of Ballarat's landmark, heritage-listed buildings will undergo restoration works over the course of coming weeks, with works set to begin sometime this week.

