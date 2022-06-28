The Courier

Trial begins for alleged rape in Black Hill in 1996

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
June 28 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Law Courts. File photo.

A woman and her partner accused of indecent acts with a 14-year-old girl more than 25 years ago have faced a jury for the first time.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.