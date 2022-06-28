Give way signs, excess vegetation and a crest on three approaches are frustrating accident survivors and locals using a deadly intersection in Ballarat's west.
A 24-year-old Mount Clear woman died at the corner of Greenhalghs and Finchs roads in Bunkers Hill late on Monday afternoon, while a young girl is fighting for life in the Royal Children's Hospital.
In 2019 Sally Bennett was spun around and hit a fence, writing off her car, after a 't-bone' collision.
"I had three small children back then and if they had been with me in the car at the time, they would have been hit," she told The Courier.
"Anyone who lives in that area knows that intersection and we know to be careful.
"Potentially it's the people who don't know the area very well that are getting into trouble.
"It needs rumble strips or flashing sensor lights to warn drivers to slow down."
Ms Bennett was able to walk away from the accident, but said three years on she was still ultra-cautious around intersections.
A local resident said Finchs Road had become a 'defacto Western Ring Road' for people wanting to avoid roadworks in Delacombe, Winter Valley and Sebastopol.
"There are a lot more cars and trucks at the moment," she said.
"Where you used to see one or two, you'll now see five or six."
She said Golden Plains Council had widened and upgraded the southern section of Finchs Road, but she said the City of Ballarat was yet to act.
A survivor of a 2020 accident at the intersection, who wished to remain anonymous, was much more blunt.
"They certainly can't say they were not aware of this."
The Ballarat woman was travelling along Greenhalghs Road in July two years ago when she was involved in another 't-bone' - and was pushed into a tree.
"As horrific as my accident was, I was able to walk away with a few bruises. I was lucky," she said.
"Hearing about (Monday's) accident completely triggered me all over again."
She said she had raised the issue with the City of Ballarat.
"I really think there need to be lights on that road," she said.
"Another option would be a dog-leg intersection where people just have to stop. If it saves a life it should be done."
Another woman living close to the intersection said despite signage on Finchs Road, "no one gives way".
"I've had multiple near-misses. It's terrifying," she said.
"There was an accident there just six or eight weeks ago, where a car ended up in the other paddock.
"That corner sneaks up on you unless you know it's there."
The City of Ballarat has been contacted for comment.
