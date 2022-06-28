The Courier
Hives goes down in opening round at Wimbledon

By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 28 2022 - 11:28am, first published 11:00am
Ballarat tennis ace Zoe Hives has gone down in the first round at Wimbledon. Picture: Tennis Australia

The Wimbledon dream for Ballarat tennis ace Zoe Hives has ended in the first round of the main draw, eclipsed by number five seed Maria Sakkari.

