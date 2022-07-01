The Courier
Russell Dalton, OGB Ballarat obstetrician, delivers last baby

Emily Sweet
Emily Sweet
July 1 2022 - 7:00pm
A look at Ballarat obstetrician Russell Dalton's career over the years, with fellow midwife Julianne Slater. Source: Instagram.

After 32 years supporting more than 5,000 mothers across Victoria, Ballarat obstetrician Russell Dalton has delivered his last baby.

