Ballarat phone network upgrades on the way, but Lucas left to wait

By Alex Ford
Updated June 29 2022 - 5:15am, first published 3:45am
Workers fix a mobile phone tower in Ballarat Central. File photo

The state government will build a new mobile phone tower in Ballarat's north and upgrade five more, but Lucas residents and businesses will be left waiting for another round of contracts.

