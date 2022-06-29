A graduate doctor has stripped naked, tried to throw himself into Lake Wendouree and attacked a woman in a bout of psychosis triggered by a hash brownie, a court has heard.
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard the 25-year-old ate a cannabis brownie on November 25 last year before he took off his clothes and tried to enter Lake Wendouree, sustaining a head injury.
Advertisement
He then walked down Drummond Street and approached a woman with a "glazed" look in his eyes and she told him "put some clothes on, mate".
The man then grabbed her by the neck of her shirt, pulled her to the road where he banged her head on the ground and tried to take rings she was wearing off her fingers.
He then fled with one of her shoes.
IN THE NEWS:
When found by police a short time later, he gave multiple fake names and at one stage tried to headbutt officers.
The victim read out an impact statement in court and said it was the "most terrifying ordeal" she had been subjected to as she "was innocently going about [her] business".
"The emotional impact was immediate, I did not know what his intentions were ... he did not speak a word for the entire time he was assaulting me," she said.
"I have flashbacks and relive the events of that morning, he was completely naked and I can see the look in his eyes ... the pain was intense and the fear I felt was unimaginable."
The woman told the court she had experienced sleep disturbances, loss of appetite and anxiety as a result of the attack and had to change the way she lived her life.
The court also heard it had a profound impact on her family and finances in unexpected medical bills, having to use sick leave and losing extra penalty rates pay.
"I'm wary of anybody walking near me and will cross the road to avoid anyone, especially a male person ... I feel as though my independence has been compromised," she said.
Defence for the man told the court he was highly unlikely to reoffend, and had shed tears over his behaviour.
"On December 1st he wrote to the police apologising and he wrote to the victim apologising," the defence said.
"He's a well respected fellow in the community ... and regrettably made the decision to try a hash brownie and developed psychosis and behaved in a bizarre manner."
The man's defence said the psychosis was resolved after 12 hours, and urged the magistrate to consider a sentence without conviction for the impact it would have on his career.
Advertisement
"[He] had just graduated as a doctor and celebrated in an inappropriate way and what happens will impact his [future]," the defence said.
"He's got a lot riding on this matter ... his whole career is on the line."
Prosecution told the court a recorded conviction was well within range.
Ultimately, Magistrate Jonathan Klestadt decided to hand down a sentence without conviction, noting the man had no past interactions with police and had shown genuine remorse.
"You have the potential to be a force for good in the community as a medical doctor ... the outcome of today's hearing will affect your future indelibly," he said.
"There would be significant impediment in your way and perhaps your future would be very different if I did impose a conviction today."
Advertisement
The man pleaded guilty to two charges of resisting police, and one charge of recklessly causing injury.
He received a two-year undertaking, which required him to make a promise of good behaviour to the court.
He was also ordered to donate $2500 to Beyond Blue, an organisation the victim chose.
Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone Beyond Blue 1300 224 636 or beyondblue.org.au, and Lifeline on 13 11 14.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.