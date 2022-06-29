Ballarat police are asking for help from the public in finding three people who are wanted on warrants.
Photos of the trio have been released as part of the Ballarat Eyewatch "Warrant Wednesday" series, with the hope someone may know where they are.
Lynda Rodgers and Bradley Laney have an outstanding warrant for their arrests and are both known to frequent the Ballarat and Geelong areas.
Meanwhile, Connor Squire-Ward has a number of outstanding warrants.
He is known to frequent Ballarat and the surrounding area.
Anyone with information on the location of Lynda, Bradley or Connor is urged to contact Ballarat police on 5336 6000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
