The Courier

Ballarat police searching for Lynda Rodgers, Bradley Laney and Connor Squire-Ward

AS
By Adam Spencer
Updated June 29 2022 - 3:39am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WANTED: Police are searching for Connor Squire-Ward, Lynda Rodgers and Bradley Laney who are wanted on warrants. Picture: Supplied.

Ballarat police are asking for help from the public in finding three people who are wanted on warrants.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AS

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.