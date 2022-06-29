The Courier

Former North Ballarat Roosters and Sebastopol ruckman Rowan Marshall has secured his long term future, signing a five-year deal with St Kilda

Updated June 29 2022 - 4:03am, first published 3:59am
NEW DEAL: Rowan Marshall has inked a five-year deal to remain at St Kilda. Picture: Getty Images

