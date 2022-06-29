The Courier

Haddon pastor Elyse McKee reaches out after Bunkers Hill crash

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
June 29 2022 - 7:00pm
FLOWERS: The first floral tributes are left for Alex Baines who passed away at the scene of Monday's crash. Locals say the Bunkers Hill and Haddon community are in shock. Picture: Gabrielle Hodson.

A Mount Clear woman killed in an accident at Bunkers Hill was on her way to get a slurpie she had promised the daughter of a family friend.

