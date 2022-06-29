A Mount Clear woman killed in an accident at Bunkers Hill was on her way to get a slurpie she had promised the daughter of a family friend.
The death of 24-year-old Alex Baines has shaken Ballarat, the hairdressing fraternity and the local community that is forced to pass the deadly intersection every day.
The alarm was raised at 4.50pm on Monday, at the corner of Greenhalghs and Finchs roads.
"I heard about the accident around 9pm and immediately my husband and I broke down in tears," Haddon Church of Christ pastor Elyse McKee said.
"We prayed for all those involved.
"As a mother of two children and a resident of Haddon for the past 24 years, this accident has certainly rocked myself and many residents I have spoken to."
Pastor McKee said the area's only church wanted to help the survivors - as well as the victim's family and friends - in an appropriate way.
"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and would like them to know that the church in Haddon will be praying for them and others in the community that are hurting.
"It is when we are in the darkness that we can truly recognise our need for the 'Light'.
"I believe despite this great tragedy, there is hope that can be found in Jesus as the Light of the world.
"I'd like to extend that hope by offering all individuals involved pastoral care at this heartbreaking time."
Friend of the deceased, Brooke Grebert-Craig, said Ms Baines stood by her people in the good times and the bad.
"She stood by your side without judgement and she was up for the deep conversations about life - but she also knew to make the most of it," Ms Grebert-Craig said.
"She always smiled, not matter what, and her laugh would light up the room, no matter what mood anyone was in.
"I can't even describe the pain of losing Alex. There was nothing in the world like a hug from her when you needed it most."
Passersby began leaving floral tributes on Wednesday morning.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
