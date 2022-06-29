Forde retakes outright lead in CHFL player of year | round 10 voting

Dunnstown ruckman Khyle Forde has regained the outright lead in The Courier Central Highlands Football League player of the year award.
He received 10 votes as a best-on-ground against Carngham-Linton on Saturday to move two clear after 10 rounds.
Forde has polled votes in eight games and this is the second time he has secured the maximum tally in a round.
Hepburn tall Sean Tighe is second, ahead of teammate Andy McKay.
Six players received 10 votes on Saturday, with Tyrone Ross (Buninyong), James Lukich (Waubra), Stephen staunton (Springbank), Dane-Francis Whitfield (Creswick) and McKay joining Forde.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
