A Soldiers Hill man is being assessed by surgeons in the Alfred hospital, after a fierce car fire in Armstrong Street North.
Neighbours raised the alarm at 7.55pm on Wednesday.
Firefighters arrived within four minutes and found the white station wagon engulfed in flames - and an elderly man with burns to much of his body.
Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters attacked the blaze and brought it under control.
Two crews from Ballarat City fire station firefighters attended.
An air ambulance took the man to the Melbourne.
The car was still in the street this morning and has been cordoned off by police.
Ballarat Police are looking into the circumstances.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
