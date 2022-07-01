The Courier

Victorian Energy Compare $250 payment launched as rates, fees increase

Updated July 1 2022 - 12:40am, first published 12:30am
How to get your $250 bonus from the state government

Victorians can bank $250 if they shop around for a better energy deal, as the state's default offer rises amid rising expenses and inflation.

