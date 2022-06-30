Greater Western Victoria Rebels head coach David Loader has admitted his shock at the low AFLW Draft numbers from his club, but has vowed to help any player that wants to remain in the game.
While delighted for Paige Scott, who was selected by Essendon at pick eight, he couldn't hide his disappointment at a host of other players including the likes of Molly Walton, Jamie Lee Speakman and Kalani Scoullar who missed out on finding an AFLW home.
"I'm rapt for 'Scotty', no doubt about it, but it surprises me they are drafting as many out of the VFLW when we have a high-level pathway now for the girls," he said.
"I was disappointed and surprised that someone like Molly Walton couldn't get onto a list with the year she's had. Kalani was the tallest girl in the draft and missed out.
"I called a meeting with our girls last week and I sat them down and said 'right, I'm going to tell you what happens if it works and what it's like if it doesn't, because you are not drafted until they call your name on the night'."
"We face it every year with the boys, there were a couple that were terribly unlucky last year. But every year there's someone who gets drafted and you think 'what happened there?' If you watched the coverage, the commentators were saying, 'well there's another surprise'."
It the second consecutive year the Rebels have had a top-10 selection and been snubbed afterwards. Last year up to six players were touted to find AFL homes, yet only Ella Friend (pick three to St Kilda) was chosen.
On Wednesday night only 13 country Victorian players were taken in the 87 selections, five of whom were from the Dandenong Stingrays which is essentially a Melbourne-based side sitting in a country zone.
It begs the question, are AFLW club recruiters missing country talent due to lack of recruiting resources due to belt-tightening since the pandemic?
Loader said while he hadn't given much thought to country players missing out, he said there was a trend developing in the women's game to select more mature players.
"We'll offer those girls that want to stay in the program a chance to play as 19-year-old's and maybe this is just the way the AFLW is going to be," he said.
"They perhaps are going to draft players who are a little bit older, the AFL boys tend to draft the 18-year-olds and those on a needs basis.
"But maybe the AFLW is going to be girls who are a little bit older, they are waiting until they finish school, I'm unsure."
