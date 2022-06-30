The man behind a controversial 'glamping' site in Elevated Plains has appealed the Hepburn Shire Council's decision to deny his proposal to the Victorian and Civil Administrative Tribunal (VCAT).
David Penman, the primary applicant, who also operates Clifftop at Hepburn, lodged an appeal with VCAT against the council's failure to grant a permit within the prescribed time.
Advertisement
This means council cannot make a final determination on the planning application but must inform VCAT of its view prior to the hearing.
RELATED COVERAGE:
During Tuesday's council meeting, council reaffirmed their position to refuse Mr Penman's proposal to create 11 permanent structures including four yurts, three dome tents and four caravans on 153 Charlies Road, Elevated Plains.
"The proposal does not minimise the adverse impact that an accommodation use will have on the productivity and operation of agricultural land," the report said.
"The proposal will fragment an existing productive rural area and is therefore inconsistent with the purpose and decision guidelines of Clause 35.07 Farming Zone of the Hepburn Planning Scheme.
"The proposal is inconsistent with Clause 13.02-1S Bushfire planning and the purpose and decision guidelines of Clause 44.06 Bushfire Management Overlay of the Hepburn Planning Scheme as it has not been adequately demonstrated that the proposal and bushfire response would not pose an unacceptable risk to human life."
Ultimately, the report found the application would "produce an unacceptable outcome for the area."
IN THE NEWS:
Several Hepburn Shire residents voiced their objections against the proposal.
One woman said the 'glamping' site "would bring little benefit to the community" and would "put at risk the lives of not only the glampers during an emergency but also the first responders."
Another man said the site would pose an immense fire risk particularly with campfires.
"Campfires could easily get out of control and spread to the surrounds," he said.
He also expressed grave concern around the "potentially dangerous behaviour" of tourists unfamiliar with Charlies Road especially during an evacuation period.
Another resident also opposed the proposal, pointing to the fact it would breach the Residential Tenancy Act.
"The Residential Tenancy Act prohibits a planning scheme or permit to restrict the duration of stay in a caravan park which means the granting of a permit (of this proposal) allows for the structures to become dwellings without any additional permission and in turn would house 26 people to live in unsafe, non-BAL (Bushfire Attack Level) rated buildings," he said.
Advertisement
Councillor Lesley Hewitt emphasised council's stance on the matter saying although it was an "administrative matter" before VCAT, "if council had a decision to make" it would maintain to refuse the proposal.
The exact date of the VCAT hearing is yet to be publicised.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.