The Courier

Hepburn Shire Council reaffirms position on Elevated Plains 'glamping' site going to VCAT

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
June 30 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STANCE REMAINS: Hepburn Shire Council has reaffirmed their position to deny a controversial 'glamping' proposal in Elevated Plains. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

The man behind a controversial 'glamping' site in Elevated Plains has appealed the Hepburn Shire Council's decision to deny his proposal to the Victorian and Civil Administrative Tribunal (VCAT).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.