Over 100 rainbow trout have been placed in Victoria Lake, Esmond Lake and The Gong by Victorian Fisheries Authority

NW
By Nieve Walton
July 1 2022 - 2:00am
STOCKED UP: hundreds of rainbow trout had been released in various waterways including Lake Esmond. Picture: Adam Trafford.

You might not immediately think about fishing and Ballarat together but a whole bunch of fish have landed in local waterways in time for the school holidays.

