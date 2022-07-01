You might not immediately think about fishing and Ballarat together but a whole bunch of fish have landed in local waterways in time for the school holidays.
The Victorian Fisheries Authority said hundreds of rainbow trout had been released in various waterways including Lake Esmond, Victoria Lakes and The Gong.
Ballarat District Anglers Association's Geoff Cramer had some tips for fishing newcomers.
"It is important that before you go, you have to think about what species you are targeting," Mr Cramer said.
He said the rainbow trout in the lakes would be both at the top of the water and at the bottom which meant fishers could use a float to catch the fish.
"The best baits this time of year are probably the softer baits, either garden worms or you can buy a product called PowerBait which is manufactured in different colours," Mr Cramer said.
"The rainbow trout tend to prefer the orange or the pink."
Mr Cramer said the rainbow trout were not big fish so they would not need a big hook - this meant they were easier to let go.
Children under 18 are able to fish without a licence but Mr Cramer said it was a good idea for adults to keep an eye out without taking over the rod.
"You do need a licence if you are an adult so make sure it is the kids that are in charge of the fishing rod, not the adult," he said.
In these waterways there is a five fish per day limit.
"They are smallish fish and sometimes you can catch a lot," Mr Cramer said.
"We do not want individuals taking a big bucket full of fish, with the rest of them just release them back into the water."
For a successful trip Mr Cramer recommends dressing warmly and bringing gumboots.
"Take a towel to keep your hands dry and also take a raincoat too as it tends to keep the wind out as well.
"The worst thing you can do is sit there in the cold all day and catch nothing.
"Take them for about an hour or so (and) cook a couple of sausages in bread to round the day off."
