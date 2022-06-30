Every five years, the census data gives us a picture of our city, with one slice of the demographic hitting all the marks.
This year, our average resident is a 39-year-old married woman, with two children - just like Christine Tanski.
Advertisement
"It's a bit of a shock to think the average person's about that age," she said.
Ms Tanski's been a resident here for 33 years, and now lives on Ballarat's outskirts.
"(Ballarat's) changed a lot, the township itself has gotten bigger, and what used to be farmland's now houses," she said.
MORE CENSUS COVERAGE
The demographic information shows that out of 113,763 people, our median age is now 39, up from 38 in the 2016 census, while the average number of children per family remains 1.9.
Women still outnumber men 51.9 per cent to 48.1 per cent.
About 42.2 per cent of us are married, down slightly from 2016, which was 44.1 per cent - this is also the first year that same-sex marriages were included in the census.
In terms of demographics, Ballarat is slowly turning older.
In 2016, about a third of residents were aged under 25 - 33.1 per cent - while in 2021, that's fallen to 31.1.
However, when looking at the numbers, it's obvious what's happened - five years ago, the biggest segment of the population was 20 to 24 year olds, with 7544 people, and now, the biggest segment is 25 to 29 year olds, so while there's been more additions to our population, all the people still here have grown up a bit.
We've got similar demographic proportions when compared to Victoria as a whole, with slightly more people aged under 20 and over 60, and slightly less people aged between 20 and 59.
About 2.5 per cent of our population is aged over 85, more than the state proportion of 2.2 per cent, and the national proportion of 2.1 per cent.
In 2021, there were 26 people aged 100 or older, far more than 17 in 2016.
In terms of young people, there were 2556 preschoolers in 2021, 9560 primary schoolers, and 7740 secondary school students.
In primary schools, about two-thirds attended government schools - there were 2910 Catholic primary school students and 812 other non-government school students - and in secondary schools, 4666 were at government schools, 2023 at Catholic schools, and 1055 at other non-government schools.
Advertisement
Each of these is an increase from 2016, which had 1731 preschoolers, 8584 primary schoolers, and 6582 secondary school students.
That's a huge jump of 47.7 per cent in preschoolers - a key indicator of our city's growth.
The number of primary school students went up 11.37 per cent and secondary school students 11.6 per cent, just under our total population growth rate of 11.8 per cent.
IN THE NEWS
There were also 2470 TAFE and training students and 4904 university students in 2021.
Advertisement
That's a jump from 1435 TAFE or training students in 2016, but a slight drop from the 5084 university students.
The numbers get particularly interesting when you jump further back, for example, to the 2006 census, when our population was just 85,196, and the median age was 36.
The highest proportion of the population was aged between 15 and 19, and there were only eight people aged 100 or older.
There were 1385 preschoolers, 8584 primary schoolers, and 6582 secondary schoolers.
Check out the full breakdown from the Australian Bureau of Statistics online.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.