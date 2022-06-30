Ballarat's total pokies losses this financial year have hit more than $45 million, as spending returns to pre-pandemic levels.
The May statistics, released last week, show $5,373,862.90 was lost through Ballarat's 647 pokie machines in just a month.
That's more than May last year, with $4,671,590.68 recorded amid some COVID-19 restrictions for venues.
It's slightly less than the amount lost in April, which was $5,408,572.88.
In the five months of 2022 so far, almost $25 million has been lost in Ballarat alone.
The most money was lost through the Ballarat Club Hotel, formerly Zagame's, according to financial year numbers, at about $4 million between the two owners - the venue also has the most electronic gaming machines, at 105.
It's followed by Craig's Royal Hotel in Ballarat Central with $2.4 million through 45 machines, and the Blue Bell Hotel in Wendouree, with $2.3 million through 40 machines.
Another $1,208,263.42 was lost in Moorabool Shire, through four venues in Bacchus Marsh.
There were hopes that lockdown-induced closures could help break pokie machine habits, with an innovative program from Ballarat Community Health running until this month to encourage people who may have a problem with gambling to try something new.
The City of Ballarat also approved its new gambling harm minimisation policy this year, promising to advocate to the state government to reduce harm and the number of machines in the city, while committing to not hold events in non-council owned venues that have pokies and promising to oppose any new applications.
"The prevalence and accessibility of EGMs in the Ballarat area, and their potential harmful impacts on the community, are also of concern to Council," the document states.
"As the closest level of government to the community, local government is best placed to understand the effects of gambling and to limit the negative impacts of gambling on their communities."
The June results will be released in the last week of July from the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission - formerly known as the Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation.
