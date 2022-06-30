The Ballarat region has been rocked for the second time in less than 72 hours following another fatality on our roads when a woman crashed into a cypress pine west of Rokewood yesterday.
It is the 125th person to die on Victorian roads this year.
A passer-by on the Rokewood-Skipton Road raised the alarm at 9.20am on Thursday.
Ballarat Highway Patrol Sergeant David Whitwell said the silver SUV was travelling west towards Skipton and left the road near the intersection of Mill Road for yet-to-be-determined reasons.
He said at least three people stopped to help, as a small fire took hold.
"Unfortunately the efforts of several motorists who stopped there were in vain," Sergeant Whitwell said.
"Despite their valiant efforts to save the motorist, unfortunately the person was deceased at the scene."
He said it was unclear if the fire had contributed to the fatality - and an autopsy would be conducted to determine the exact cause.
Rokewood CFA volunteers were the first emergency service to arrive, putting out the blaze and later helping with traffic control alongside redeployed Regional Roads Victoria staff who had been working on potholes in the district.
Late on Thursday night, police confirmed to The Courier a 34-year-old woman from Jan Juc was driving the vehicle.
She was travelling in the vehicle alone.
A Ballarat tow truck and State Emergency Service volunteers worked to extract the car from under the 20-metre tree - which was part of a large rural windbreak on a bend in the road.
Volunteers from the Lismore unit remained at the site for four hours.
The area is within the Golden Plains Shire - and therefore the Moorabool Police Service Area, based in Bacchus Marsh.
Sergeant Whitwell said the Moorabool Highway Patrol was likely to pick up the investigation and Thursday's fatality sent a sober message about the dangers of busy rural roads.
"I want to remind motorists to take care on the road," he said.
"Incidents like this are absolutely tragic for family, friends, first responders and the emergency services involved."
The collision was close to where a cyclist was struck by a large ute on December 18, 2019.
Kelly Everett was allegedly thrown from his e-bike after being struck by a Toyota HiLux that was acting as a pilot for a large truck, 150 metres behind.
Ballarat Magistrates Court was told the cyclist's alcohol and lack of lights were factors in the collision.
Both vehicles were heading west and the ute was travelling at less than 70km/h.
Thursday's collision is the ninth in the region this year.
It also comes after Monday night's fatal collision at Bunkers Hill, west of Ballarat.
Mount Clear hairdressing apprentice Alex Baines died after travelling with a family friend to fulfill a promise to get his daughter a slushie.
Their Commodore collided with a Toyota ute at high speed on the corner of Greenhalghs and Finchs roads.
Floral tributes to the 24-year-old are now being left at the scene.
On June 12, a 50-year-old Mornington Peninsula man was killed after his car collided with a ute on the Creswick-Bungaree Road at Wattle Flat.
The exact cause of each crash is yet to be determined, but police are trying to raise awareness of issues that can lead to trauma, including phone use, speeding, failing to drive to the conditions, fatigue and drug driving.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
