The Courier

998 Norman Street, Wendouree | Quality investment on high profile corner

By Commercial Property
Updated June 30 2022 - 11:02pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quality investment on high profile corner | Commercial property
  • 998 Norman Street, Wendouree
  • 3475 square metres
  • Auction: Friday July 8 at noon, onsite
  • Agency: Colliers Ballarat
  • Agent: Lauchlan Waddell on 0407 520 725
  • Inspect: By appointment

Proudly positioned on the high profile corner of Norman and Dowling Streets, this property comprises a significant office and warehouse, with a combined income of $105,000 per annum.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.