Quality investment on high profile corner | Commercial property

Proudly positioned on the high profile corner of Norman and Dowling Streets, this property comprises a significant office and warehouse, with a combined income of $105,000 per annum.
The modern, light-filled office tenancy fronting Norman Street is currently leased by Community Accessibility Incorporated, on a two-year lease which commenced November 2021.
The rear tenancy commenced at the same time and features a clear span warehouse with separate office area, multiple roller door entrances and ample onsite parking.
With a multitude of flexible options, this property is well suited to investors or for land banking with scope for future development (STCA).
Positioned within the Wendouree industrial precinct, directly opposite the new Selkirk Stadium, this is a superb location that boasts strong linkages to the Western Freeway and Midland Highway.
With a total building area of 1215 square metres, this is your opportunity to secure a quality investment in this strategic location.
