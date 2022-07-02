The Courier

Ballarat bus network: New contracts issued from state government

AF
By Alex Ford
July 2 2022 - 1:30am
New bus contracts issued, but what's changing in Ballarat?

We're still waiting for a full review of Ballarat's beleaguered and underused bus network by the state government despite new 10-year contracts being signed with operators.

