New bus contracts issued, but what's changing in Ballarat?

We're still waiting for a full review of Ballarat's beleaguered and underused bus network by the state government despite new 10-year contracts being signed with operators.
This week, the state government locked in $2.3 billion worth of contracts across the state, with existing provider CDC to continue in Ballarat.
Advertisement
The new contracts mean no bus can be older than five years on regional routes, meaning Ballarat will soon have a few more new buses arriving, and the company will receive bonuses or penalties for timetable performance.
In a statement, a Department of Transport spokesperson said the new contracts "will deliver value for money, improved services, and greater transparency for Ballarat passengers".
"The fleet replacement schedule and upgrades to buses will also see the entire fleet of buses be Disability Discrimination Act (DDA) compliant by the end of next year," they added.
SEE BALLARAT'S CURRENT BUS NETWORK MAP HERE:
While the city's bus network was updated with the opening of a new bus interchange at the Ballarat train station in December, the routes themselves have not been reviewed since 2017.
This is despite criticism from the City of Ballarat, Committee for Ballarat, and bus users, who say the network is not fit for purpose - right now, it's designed so people from each suburb can get to and from the train station and Bridge Mall shopping precinct, but ignores intra-city transport, for example, from Mount Clear to DTC or Brown Hill to Buninyong.
The timetable update was to better fit the buses with the new train timetable, with increased frequency and added services, but Public Transport Users Association Ballarat convenor Ben Lever said it could be far better.
"The reality is that the government have set such a weak, generous timetable for Ballarat's buses that the operator will never have any trouble meeting their benchmarks. The timetables have so much extra padding that it's still common for buses to sit at timing points for several minutes, waiting for the timetable to catch up - the idea that they'd be penalised for running late is laughable. Now that the right contractual measures are in place, the government must review and tighten up these timetables to more accurately reflect real travel times," he said.
"The government previously reshuffled the timetable in February 2021 in an attempt to improve connectivity without increasing services, but it is fundamentally impossible to synchronise buses that run every 30 and 60 minutes with trains that run every 20 and 40 minutes, so it's not surprising that this failed.
IN THE NEWS
"The government must accept that fiddling at the edges won't solve the problems with Ballarat's bus network - we need a comprehensive reform, including a proper review of bus routes and an increase in bus frequencies to match the 20/40 minute frequencies of the trains."
He added it was "disappointing" the majority of new buses in the announcement will be diesel, with just seven hybrids and no electric buses.
Advertisement
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.