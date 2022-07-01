Golden Point will draw on international experience as it looks to defend its Ballarat Cricket Association premiership.
Sri Lankan representative Saman Jayantha will return to the club after signing on as head coach for the next two seasons.
Jayantha spent the full 2015-16 premiership season with Golden Point, scoring 749 runs at 62.4 and taking 19 wickets en route to winning the club's Neil Lee Medal Best Player Award.
His knock of 267 against Coronet City remains the club's highest score in history.
Jayantha played 17 one-day internationals for Sri Lanka, all in 2004, after debuting against an Australian team that featured Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden.
A attacking opener and handy off-spinner, he also played for the Mumbai Champs in the unofficial Indian Cricket League in 2006 and won the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes title with the Sri Lankan team in 2007.
"We are incredibly excited to have him as our head coach. Not only will he develop the senior players we currently have, we look forward to seeing him shape the junior members of the club," the club shared on social media.
"His coaching credentials are unmatched, and he knows how to get the best out of any player or group."
Jayantha replaces Daniel McDonald who stepped down from the role.
His appointment completes a new-look leadership group for the Pointies after Josh Pegg took over as captain from Andrew Warrick.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
