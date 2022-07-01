The Courier

Sri Lankan international to coach reigning Ballarat Cricket Association premier Golden Point

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
July 1 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Jayantha, third from left, celebrates Golden Point's 2015-16 premiership. Picture: File

Golden Point will draw on international experience as it looks to defend its Ballarat Cricket Association premiership.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.