It is the Central Highlands Netball League match-up that everyone has been waiting for as undefeated sides Buninyong and Springbank go head-to-head in what is expected to be a Grand Final preview on Saturday.
Barely any sides have come close to the Bombers and Tigers through ten rounds this season, with Buninyong coach Erin Riley excited to finally get a look at second-placed Springbank.
"Springbank has been a side that we have had on our radar all season," Riley said.
"We are excited and looking forward to a good challenge on Saturday."
Buninyong head into the clash after a seven-goal win over Rokewood-Corindhap in round 10, the smallest margin of victory for the Bombers this season.
"Our game against Rokewood-Corindhap last week has got us in the right mindset to attack Springbank," Riley said.
"There will be a bit of physicality from both sides and Springbank will certainly make us work hard the whole game."
Riley credits the whole team for Buninyong's superb 9-0 start to the season.
"Every week we have had quite consistent performances from every player," she said.
"It is a bit of a luxury having such good talent across the court."
Springbank coach Ben Francis has enjoyed a 10-game win streak to start his first season at the helm but is fully aware of the challenge a red-hot Buninyong poses.
"It will be really good to see the top-two sides on the court and give the girls a look at each other," Francis said.
"We are really excited for Saturday. I think it will be a really good match-up."
The Tigers will be without some key players for the much-anticipated fixture.
"We are missing a couple of girls but we are still really looking forward to taking the court and having some strong opposition," Francis said.
"We have been slowly building each week coming into this fixture."
Similar to Buninyong, Francis praised the team's dynamic for the 10 wins that see the Tigers sit second on the ladder.
"It has been an all-round effort from the girls so far this season," he said.
"We have not had anyone super outstanding, everyone has just played their role perfectly."
The winner of the mouth-watering match-up will sit a game clear in first, with the two sides likely to meet again later in the season.
"We are not too worried about the result because we know it is still the middle of the year," Francis said.
"It will be a good opportunity for us to work out what we can improve on going into finals."
(1) Buninyong v Springbank (2)
(16) Hepburn v Skipton (8)
(11) Daylesford v Ballan (14)
(10) Dunnstown v Creswick (17)
(3) Learmonth v Carngham-Linton (13)
(15) Waubra v Bungaree (7)
(9) Newlyn v Beaufort (5)
(6) Gordon v Rokewood-Corindhap (4)
(12) Clunes (bye)
