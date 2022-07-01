The Courier

Yual Reath's stellar year has him off to Oregon for the World Athletics Championships

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
July 1 2022 - 4:30am
WORLD CLASS: Yual Reath is set for an action-packed July starting with the World Athletics Championships. Picture: Adam Trafford.

Ballarat's Yual Reath is set to go head-to-head with the best high jumpers in the world when the 22-year-old flies out to Oregon on Wednesday after being selected for Australia in the World Athletics Championships.

