Ballarat's Yual Reath is set to go head-to-head with the best high jumpers in the world when the 22-year-old flies out to Oregon on Wednesday after being selected for Australia in the World Athletics Championships.
It marks the start of a frantic month of events for Reath and his coach Paul Cleary, with Reath also touring the United Kingdom with Athletics Australia at the end of July.
"Yual is ready and raring to go," Cleary said.
"I can tell he is a little bit nervous but that just means he cares about what he is doing."
A second-placed finish at the recent Oceania Championships was enough for Reath to qualify for the World Championships, which the top-32 jumpers in the world are invited to.
It provides the star athlete with the chance to put his name on the map ahead of a big month.
"He has competed alongside the best in the world and has shown he has what it takes to beat the best in the world," Cleary said.
"I think the Commonwealth selectors will now finally realise just how good Yual is."
Cleary was in disbelief when Reath, who is now ranked 27th in the world, was not selected for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
"In two years' time Yual could be a medal chance at the next Olympic games," Cleary said.
"This coming month has the opportunity to give Yual that bit of confidence that he knows he belongs."
Cleary himself knows Reath has what it takes to be a world-class talent and is excited for the young star to show his class against the world's best in July.
"Yual has been really consistent this season. He has jumped well all year," Cleary said.
"If Yual can replicate what he has done so far at the World Athletics Championships then the world is his oyster."
The World Athletics Championships begin for Reath on July 15 in Oregon in the United States.
Reath will be hoping to qualify for the high jump finals on July 18, just four days before the 22-year-old travels to the United Kingdom to compete in championships across Ireland and England.
