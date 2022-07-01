A house in Delacombe has been severely damaged by fire on Friday morning.
Fire Rescue Victoria crews were called to Bareena Court, off Leawarra Crescent, just after 11.30am and found the house engulfed in flames.
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson confirmed firefighters arrived within six minutes and brought the blaze under control by 12.05pm.
"Local power and gas companies were called to the scene." the spokesperson said.
Paramedics and police were also called to the scene.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed no one was assessed at the scene.
