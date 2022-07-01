The Courier

Ballarat Soccer Club ground gets vital funding to improve pitch

Melanie Whelan
Melanie Whelan
Updated July 1 2022 - 7:25am, first published 7:20am
GROUNDED: City of Ballarat deputy mayor Amy Johnson, Wendouree MP Juliana Addison and Ballarat Soccer Club president Lucy Brennan watch 10-year-old Brock Smith and 10-year-old Baxter Withington have fun on the heavy, muddy Pleasant Street pitch. Picture: Lachlan Bence

TOO hard in summer and too squishy in winter, Ballarat Soccer Club's home ground has been given a much-needed boost to get the surface just right.

Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

