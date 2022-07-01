TOO hard in summer and too squishy in winter, Ballarat Soccer Club's home ground has been given a much-needed boost to get the surface just right.
Combined state government and City of Ballarat funding topping $1.2 million announced on Friday morning will allow for two senior pitches and a training area to be redeveloped at Pleasant Street Reserve. This, along with new coaches' boxes, is part of a rolling soccer upgrades across the city.
Advertisement
Ballarat Soccer Club president Lucy Brennan said this was "phenomenal" news for the club to finally have its turn.
Ms Brennan said it was particularly welcome news for the club, which has worked hard to grow and retain female participation throughout the pandemic, about one year out from Australia and New Zealand hosting the FIFA Women's World Cup.
But this would also help bring the club together more at all levels.
"To say it's been tough is an understatement," Ms Brennan said.
"Sometimes we get here and have to look to go elsewhere to play. Training nights we lose having a common ground for teams. And I'm sure parents are going to be excited about having to wash less dirty uniforms."
Works will begin at the ground at the end of this season throughout the summer. The redevelopment will also feature upgrades to drainage and irrigation, new turf and new pitches.
City of Ballarat is injecting $725,618 into the project with $500,000 from the state government's World Game Facilities Fund. This follows state government funding last year for light towers.
IN OTHER NEWS
City of Ballarat deputy major Amy Johnson said such projects were vital for a growing city and for ensuring more women and girls have a great facility to play sport.
"Often people are playing on hard or very muddy pitches and we hope these works will make the pitch more consistent," Cr Johnson said. "Hopefully works underway at the end of this season will get that quality surface."
Wendouree MP and soccer mum Juliana Addison said this was a much deserved play.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.