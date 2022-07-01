All trains have been suspended on the Ballarat train line after a person was hit by a train on Friday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Gascards Lane, off Old Melbourne Road between Gordon and Ballan at about 1.50pm.
In a statement, the Department of Transport said coaches will replace Ballarat, Ararat and Maryborough trains between Ballarat/Wendouree and Melton as a result of the incident.
"We ask passengers to check station platform displays, listen for announcements, and allow extra time for their journey," it said.
"This disruption is under Victoria Police control. Services will resume when investigations are complete and it's safe to do so."
More to come.
