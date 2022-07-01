The Courier
Opinion

MELANIE WHELAN: Hives, Mitchell show time to Play like Ballarat girls

Updated July 1 2022 - 7:01am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PLAY LIKE A GIRL: A then-16-year-old Zoe Hives had made her first Australian Junior Fed Cup team and her Australian Open junior singles debut. Wimbledon was a dream. Picture: Adam Trafford

YOU can throw about a few sporting clichés like "breaking barriers" and "defying the odds" when it comes to Ballarat women and big sporting stages this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.