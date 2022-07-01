An Alfredton man has lost his car for 30 days and will appear in court after he was caught driving at 154km/h at Burrumbeet.
The 25 year-old and his silver Ford Falcon was pulled over by Police on Remembrance Drive at 9.45pm on Thursday night.
The man's car was impounded for 30 days, with an impound fee of $1425.
It comes as police appealing for drivers to slow down and drive safely, following two fatal crashes in the Ballarat region this week.
A woman from Jan Juc was killed in a single vehicle crash at Rokewood on Thursday morning, while a Mount Clear woman was killed in a two-car crash at an intersection in Bunkers Hill on Monday evening.
