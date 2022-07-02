The Courier

Ballarat's Harrybilt stands against sexual assault in aged care

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 2 2022 - 4:00am
UNITY: Harrybilt Engineering sales manager Daniel Barrett and the team are supporting a campaign against sexual assault in aged care. Picture: Lachlan Bence

A BUNCH of Ballarat tradies are taking a public stand against sexual assault in aged care. This was an issue many had not been aware about but once they heard a little they wanted to prove they were, as the campaign is called, Ready to Listen.

