The Courier
Have Your Say

Empty rhetoric: is council forsaking Ballarat's future?

By Maeve McGregor with Caleb Cluff
July 2 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Urban sprawl: Drone image taken at Delacombe looking towards Bonshaw and Sebastopol. Photo: Adam Spencer

"The motion is carried," said City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.