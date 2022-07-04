FACED with piles of unwanted items and seeming junk, a group of Ballarat young people have worked to create fun and largely functional art.
Ballarat Action Climate Co-Op launched a hands-on workshop to design punk art-style tote bags, beeswax wraps and wind chimes featuring plastic lids, decorative beads and sticks to promote upcycling. The group also learned a bit of knitting, crocheting and mending in a nod to slow fashion.
Co-Op member Marco Pasakos said the workshop focused on sustainable fashion, but the important part was in having fun.
Mr Pasakos said in times when the cost of living was rising across the board, this was a handy reminder to look at what you have got - and to help the environment.]
This is not just about functionality...Creativity is often dismissed when it comes to the environment but it can be cool, too.- Marco Pasakos, Ballarat Action Climate Co-Op
"We're always focusing on the cost of things directly to the hip pocket but never the cost to the environment," Mr Pasakos said.
"Making art may be one of the best was to to save a bit of money too and we know we can make art with things we've got at home...We've lost the practice of how to do some of these things.
"This is not just about functionality but creativity and fun. Creativity is often dismissed when it comes to the environment but it can be cool, too."
Ballarat Action Climate Co-Op was formed in 2019 by young people to bring young people from different Ballarat school together to raise awareness for climate justice.
The Co-Op is supported by Food is Free, which partnered with the group for the punk art workshop.
Ms Pasakos said it was great to bring all different people together on an important issue.
"We chose the medium of a workshop because obviously the past two years people have not been able to connect [in person] with each other much, especially young people," Mr Pasakos said.
"This is a way to meet new people and take away some different ideas. We've all brought along materials and unused items. Everyone is sewing something."
Creating tote bags for shopping and beeswax wraps for covering food were two ways the group aimed to cut back on plastics.
The workshop was help in the community hall on Ripon Street South on Saturday afternoon.
Ballarat Action Climate Co-Op members are also planning to host an indoor plant workshop as part of Victorian Youth Fest in September. The group was named to host one of 110 Youth Fest events after securing a $2000 state government grant.
Ballarat's Food is Free volunteers will support the to hold the A Good Day to Grow indoor plant workshop, inspiring young people to green their personal spaces.
