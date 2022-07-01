A troubling week for Ballarat

Well, it certainly has been a gut-wrenching week in Ballarat.
A number of lives cut tragically short in a number of different ways; there is without doubt hundreds (if not thousands) of Ballarat people grieving at this very moment.
Two fatal crashes, the shock death of an Anglican priest and a life taken too soon on the Ballarat train line has left a dark gloom hanging over the city.
The words of Anglican Bishop Garry Weatherill certainly rang true on Friday.
"It's very tough on the firies and the ambos, all of those people, but they are people who serve our community and we should be very grateful - not just for looking after us when we're a bit down, but helping the whole community during these traumatic things, we owe a great debt to them," he said.
What is important now is that we can move forward and as a city and ensure none of the deaths were in vain.
The urgent attention that should be given to the intersection of Greenhalghs and Finchs roads should be the number one item on the agenda.
There has already been enough tragedy in Ballarat, let's do something immediately to ensure we don't see a repeat.
