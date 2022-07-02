Ballarat senior football match stops after horror injury

A blockbuster Ballarat Football Netball League senior football match between North Ballarat and Darley has been soured by a serious injury.
Play was stopped in the opening quarter for almost 40 minutes while trainers and paramedics tended to injured Darley player Adam Azzopardi at Mars Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Advertisement
The Devils livewire sustained a fractured leg after colliding with a teammate while competing for a loose ball.
Paramedics tended to Azzopardi on the ground for around 10 minutes before he was loaded into the ambulance.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed the player was taken to St John of God Ballarat Hospital with a leg injury. He is in a stable condition.
The incident occurred 16 minutes into the first quarter, with the umpires directing both teams to leave the field while trainers stayed with Azzopardi until the ambulance arrived.
Pay re-started with 52 minutes, 22 seconds on the clock in the first quarter.
Darley kicked the first three goals straight when play resumed. This includes one major from Azzopardi's brother Andrew.
North Ballarat went on to win the game 16.11 (107) to 5.8 (38).
Darley next plays Melton South, while the Roosters have the bye.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.