The Courier
Updated

Ballarat senior football match stops after horror injury

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated July 2 2022 - 8:15am, first published 4:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SCENE: Darley's Adam Azzopardi is stretchered from the field by ambulance with a likely broken ankle at Mars Stadium on Saturday.

A blockbuster Ballarat Football Netball League senior football match between North Ballarat and Darley has been soured by a serious injury.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.