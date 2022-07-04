The Courier

Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute appoints Paula Nicholson as chairman

July 4 2022 - 1:00am
STEPPING UP: Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute's new chairman Paula Nicholson says it is exciting for what the next few years might uncover in tackling cancer.

PAULA Nicholson says the next couple of years are both pivotal and exciting in Ballarat's homegrown fight against cancer with research.

