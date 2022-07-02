For a second time this season, a Jack Blackburn goal in the dying minutes has rescued Ballarat from the edge of a loss.
With his side trailing Sunbury by five points with a minute to play, Blackburn dove at full stretch to grasp a rushed forward 50 entry.
The Swans utility kicked truly from 25 metres out before the final siren moments later gifted Ballarat its first win at Clarke Oval since Sunbury moved to the league in 1997.
WATCH THE MATCH-WINNING GOAL:
Blackburn also kicked the match-winning goal in Ballarat's 4.13 (37) to 4.7 (31) win against Redan in round four.
It was the fifth time this season Ballarat has come from behind in the final quarter to win.
The result sets up a mouthwatering clash between the Swans and East Point next weekend with the winner to move clear in second place.
Sunbury is on the road to Lake Wendouree in round 12.
Ballarat 8.9 (57) d Sunbury 8.8 (56)
A seven-goal final quarter pushed North Ballarat to a 16.11 (107) to 5.8 (38) win against Darley but it was blockbuster match soured by a serious injury.
Play was stopped in the opening quarter for almost 40 minutes while trainers and paramedics tended to injured Darley player Adam Azzopardi at Mars Stadium.
The Devils livewire sustained a fractured leg after colliding with a teammate while competing for a loose ball.
Paramedics tended to Azzopardi on the ground for around 10 minutes before he was loaded into the ambulance.
Pay re-started with 52 minutes, 22 seconds on the clock in the first quarter.
Darley kicked the first three goals once play resumed to enter the break trailing 3.3 (21) to 3.3 (20).
From there, North Ballarat's extra man and lack of a mental weight saw the hosts run clear, restricting the Devils to only 18 points across the next three quarters.
Josh Chatfield, Jamie Quick and Jack Riding all bagged three goals for the Roosters.
The two sides will meet again on the final day of the home-and-away season.
North Ballarat has the bye in round 12 while Darley hosts Melton South.
North Ballarat 16.11 (107) d Darley 5.8 (38)
Bacchus Marsh has snatched a finals spot with a 10.12 (72) to 6.6 (42) win against Lake Wendouree.
Though it was far from pretty, the result moves the Cobras to sixth on the ladder, behind the fifth-placed Darley on percentage, and above Sebastopol, in seventh, by four points.
The Lakers made it a game early, earning a 3.1 (19) to 2.4 (16) lead at quarter-time.
A 2.1 (13) to 0.0 (0) second term was far from a spectacle but it gave the Cobras a lead it never let slip.
Rex Hickman and Aaron Willitts were the hosts' main attacking threats, bagging three goals each.
The Cobras travel to play Melton next weekend while the Lakers host Sunbury.
Bacchus Marsh 10.12 (72) d Lake Wendouree 6.6 (42)
Melton has moved to a 10-match unbeaten streak, sending an early finals warning in the process, with a 41-point triumph that knocked Sebastopol out of the top six.
With only nine points separating the sides at the main break, the Bloods drew away with a dominant 6.9 (45) to 2.1 (13) second half.
Braedan Kight was the Bloods' best, kicking three goals alongside Luke Heaney while Liam Carter chipped in with two.
Only Lachlan Cassidy (two), returning from a nine-week injury layoff, kicked multiple goals for the Burra.
Sebastopol now sits four points off the finals pace ahead a trip to Redan next weekend.
Melton hosts Bacchus Marsh.
Melton 12.12 (84) d Sebastopol 6.7 (43)
A season-high four goal haul for midfielder Jackson Merrett was the highlight as East Point held on to second with a 45-point win against Redan.
The two foes were evenly matched early, with the Roos' only able to eek a one-point lead at the first break into an 11-point buffer at half-time.
Come the third term, the hosts found their feet with not even a 4.6 return diminishing their control on the game.
Swung forward, Mitch Walsh kicked three goals, while Bryson McDougall also bagged three.
The Roos travel to play Ballarat next weekend with second place on the line.
Redan, now two wins off the top six, hosts Sebastopol.
East Point 16.13 (109) d Redan 9.10 (64)
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
