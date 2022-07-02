The Courier
Home/Video

Swans win in final minute, Roosters take points | Ballarat Football Netball League Rd 11 wrap

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated July 2 2022 - 9:22am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Players chase the loose ball in North Ballarat's win against Darley. Picture: Lachlan Bence

For a second time this season, a Jack Blackburn goal in the dying minutes has rescued Ballarat from the edge of a loss.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.