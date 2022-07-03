Buninyong asserted itself as the team to beat in the Central Highlands Netball League after breezing past Springbank in Saturday's much-anticipated match-up.
The Bombers led at every break en route to a sensational 67-22 win at Buninyong to remain unbeaten.
Bombers coach Erin Riley was in awe of her side's clinical performance.
"It was a little bit unexpected. I actually thought it would be a bit closer," Riley said.
"From the first whistle we just got the little things right and kept building as the game went on."
The Bombers put forward a full four-quarter performance to cruise past the once-undefeated Springbank.
"It was a bit of a tussle in the first quarter even though we held the lead at quarter time," Riley said.
"But we were very consistent throughout the contest and did not slow down."
With recent hard-fought wins over Rokewood-Corindhap and Gordon, Riley said Saturday's win against Springbank was special for different reasons.
"It was a great team win. I was really happy with the way we were able to execute," she said.
"It is good to get what we wanted and to see our game plan come together nicely."
Buninyong now sits a game clear on top of the standings and boasting a league-best 10-0 record.
"We have walked away with our heads high after that outcome," Riley said.
"It cements in our minds what we can do and how much further we can go as a team."
Buninyong now shifts its attention to Beaufort in round 12 with the Bombers every chance to finish the season undefeated.
Beaufort claimed a thrilling three-goal win over Newlyn on Saturday which now leaves the Crows two games clear of Gordon in fifth-place.
The Eagles failed to close the gap to the Crows as they were dealt a 48-27 loss to red-hot Rokewood-Corindhap, which bounced back from the loss to Buninyong in style.
Learmonth, along with the Crows and Hoppers, managed to capitalise on Springbank's loss with a thumping 83-28 win over Carngham-Linton to keep it within one game of the Tigers.
As the top-four race heats up, the top-eight appears to be relatively locked in as eigth-placed Bungaree sits two games clear of Dunnstown, with the Towners unlikely to close the gap.
Both sides recorded wins on Saturday with the Demons defeating Waubra 49-31 and Dunnstown enjoying a 28-goal win over last-placed Creswick.
Like Bungaree, Skipton and Daylesford made the most of match-ups against low-placed sides in Hepburn and Ballan, with Skipton's 42-goal win holding it steady in seventh as the Bulldogs' win keeps their finals dream alive.
The Central Highlands Netball League top eight teams may be set, but there is still to be plenty of movement around the top four.
Fifth-placed Beaufort's clash with undefeated Buninyong headlines an exciting round 12.
A GRADE
Hepburn 62 d Skipton 21
Daylesford 59 d Ballan 15
Dunnstown 66 d Creswick 38
Learmonth 83 d Carngham-Linton 28
Bungaree 48 d Waubra 31
Beaufort 49 d Newlyn 46
Buninyong 67 d Springbank 22
Rokewood-Corindhap 47 d Gordon 27
LADDER: BUNINYONG 44, 267.12; SPRINGBANK 40, 189.71; LEARMONTH 36, 181.99; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 36, 162.32; BEAUFORT 36, 134.29; GORDON 28, 110.89; SKIPTON 28, 107.87; BUNGAREE 28, 106.37; Dunnstown 20, 114.51; Newlyn 20, 110.39; Daylesford 20, 95.07; Clunes 20, 70.14; Carngham-Linton 1, 62.94; Ballan 10, 50.10; Waubra 8, 44.93; Hepburn 6, 38.45; Creswick 4, 54.68
B GRADE
Skipton 39 d Hepburn 11
Ballan 40 d Daylesford 27
Dunnstown 53 d Creswick 20
Learmonth 51 d Carngham-Linton 14
Bungaree 43 d Waubra 18
Beaufort 38 d Newlyn 32
Buninyong 37 d Springbank 22
Gordon 39 d Rokewood-Corindhap 18
LADDER: BUNINYONG 44, 257.21; LEARMONTH 40, 186.13; BUNGAREE 40, 178.06; GORDON 36, 180.93; CLUNES 28, 146.72; BALLAN 28, 128.15; DUNNSTOWN 28, 127.10; SPRINGBANK 26, 114.73; Beaufort 24, 108.78; Skipton 22, 95.36; Carngham-Linton 20, 74.46; Newlyn 16, 97.00; Waubra 16, 79.34; Rokewood-Corindhap 12, 67.20; Creswick 8, 55.72; Hepburn 8, 14.16; Daylesford 0, 32.17
C GRADE
Ballan 52 d Daylesford 13
Dunnstown 40 d Creswick 18
Learmonth 36 d Carngham-Linton 17
Bungaree 39 d Waubra 18
Newlyn 36 d Beaufort 24
Buninyong 47 d Springbank 20
Gordon 26 d Rokewood-Corindhap 20
LADDER: BUNINYONG 44, 243.72; NEWLYN 40, 146.43; BALLAN 36, 176.88; BUNGAREE 36, 156.71; SPRINGBANK 36, 152.70; CLUNES 28, 123.72; LEARMONTH 28, 115.77; GORDON 28, 104.72; Beaufort 24, 105.63; Dunnstown 20, 89.25; Carngham-Linton 20, 79.23; Rokewood-Corindhap 16, 100.00; Waubra 12, 70.47; Skipton 12, 54.19; Creswick 4, 48.98; Daylesford 4, 25.34
17/UNDER
Hepburn 32 d Skipton 17
Ballan 19 d Daylesford 13
Dunnstown 47 d Creswick 7
Learmonth 27 d Carngham-Linton 20
Bungaree 40 d Waubra 14
Newlyn 42 d Beaufort 8
Buninyong 44 d Springbank 12
Rokewood-Corindhap 27 d Gordon 22
LADDER: HEPBURN 44, 244.23; BUNGAREE 44, 208.07; BUNINYONG 36, 134.95; NEWLYN 32, 158.03; SKIPTON 28, 135.96; CARNGHAM-LINTON 28, 125.67; LEARMONTH 28, 113.18; CLUNES 24, 139.38; Dunnstown 24, 127.20; Waubra 24, 84.50; Springbank 20, 91.07; Ballan 16, 54.89; Daylesford 12, 75.35; Rokewood-Corindhap 12 67.65; Beaufort 12, 53.73; Gordon 8, 54.26; Creswick 4, 18.30
15/UNDER
Skipton 25 drew with Hepburn 25
Ballan 15 d Daylesford 13
Dunnstown 40 d Creswick 3
Learmonth 35 d Carngham-Linton 18
Bungaree 23 d Waubra 10
Newlyn 34 d Beaufort 7
Springbank 35 d Buninyong 12
Gordon 44 d Rokewood-Corindhap 8
LADDER: SPRINGBANK 44, 278.95; HEPBURN 42, 264.90; GORDON 40, 263.55; BUNGAREE 40, 258.04; SKIPTON 38, 277.17; CLUNES 32, 178.76; CARNGHAM-LINTON 28, 134.59; LEARMONTH 24, 98.34; Newlyn 20, 109.33; Ballan 20, 87.88; Buninyong 14, 63.18; Daylesford 12, 56.80; Waubra 12, 32.69; Dunnstown 10 56.84; Beaufort 8, 38.85; Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 36.64; Creswick 4, 7.69
13/UNDER
Skipton 6 d Hepburn 2
Daylesford 12 d Ballan 6
Dunnstown 15 d Creswick 2
Carngham-Linton 25 d Learmonth 17
Waubra 17 d Bungaree 5
Newlyn 23 d Beaufort 2
Springbank 13 d Buninyong 4
Gordon 26 d Rokewood-Corindhap 5
LADDER: GORDON 44, 281.25; NEWLYN 40, 268.06; CARNGHAM-LINTON 40, 227.07; SPRINGBANK 32, 188.62; BUNINYONG 32, 99.04; DUNNSTOWN 30, 123.42; SKIPTON 24, 102.68; CLUNES 24, 102.14; Learmonth 20, 127.34; Daylesford 20, 124.00; Waubra 20, 106.56; Ballan 18, 62.50; Bungaree 16, 75.58; Creswick 14, 52.13; Rokewood-Corindhap 10, 48.10; Hepburn 8, 26.92; Beaufort 4, 13.65
