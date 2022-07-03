North Ballarat has marked Maddy Selmon's 200th club match in perfect fashion, notching a 16-goal win against Darley that saw it move eight points clear at the top of the Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade ladder.
The Roosters took control of the top-of-the-table showdown early, leading at every break with their two attacking threats in full flight.
Selmon was named best-on-court with a 43-goal performance, while goal attack Poppy Douglass was second-best, chipping in with 13 goals and setting up a mountain more in the 56-40 win.
IN OTHER BFNL NEWS:
Saturday also marked Selmon's 100th senior game in a career which has seen her win three A Grade premierships to partner her 10 junior premierships and the Sally McLean Medal as the league's best-and-fairest.
The Roosters are now two wins clear and undefeated at the summit heading into a bye, while Darley hosts Melton South in round 12, with the winner to take second place.
Elsewhere, Redan was made to work hard for a seven-goal win against East Point, bundling the Roos out of the top six in the process.
Redan led by a lone goal at both quarter-time and half-time before fighting to a three-goal buffer heading into the final push.
The match was swayed by even contributions from both the Lions' shooters, Mackenzie Nicholson finishing with 30 goals and Lilly Francis 23, as the visitors stormed home to a 53-46 win.
The win keeps Redan fourth, six points behind Melton South and Darley but eight points clear of the fifth-placed Lake Wendouree.
The Lakers enjoyed a one-sided affair at the weekend, notching a 33-goal win against the bottom-of-the-table Bacchus Marsh.
After a slow start, the visitors drew away with an 18-6 third quarter to return to the winners' list for the first time in three weeks.
Lake Wendouree has to wait to continue its momentum, having a bye next weekend.
A clash between Redan and Sebastopol headlines round 12, with the Burra presented the chance to leapfrog the Lakers into fifth with a win. Ballarat will host East Point.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
