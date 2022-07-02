The Courier

Buninyong stuns Springbank to put finals within reach | CHFL round 11 wrap

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated July 2 2022 - 10:38am, first published 10:21am
Adam Toohey gets a kick away for Gordon despite the efforts of Rokewood-Corindhap's Callan Anderson at Gordon. Picture: Adam Trafford

Buninyong caused the upset of the CHFL season by toppling previously unbeaten Springbank by 20 points at Buninyong on Saturday.

DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

