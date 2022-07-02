Buninyong stuns Springbank to put finals within reach | CHFL round 11 wrap

Buninyong caused the upset of the CHFL season by toppling previously unbeaten Springbank by 20 points at Buninyong on Saturday.
The Bombers not only brought the Tigers' run to a screaming halt, they confirmed they are right back in finals contention.
They had a flicker of hope going into this round 11 encounter after defeating Rokewood-Corindhap, but this has changed the complexion of the battle for a place in the top eight.
With Rokewood-Corindhap and Bungaree each losing, they look vulnerable with Buninyong and Waubra on the charge.
LADDER
SPRINGBANK 40, 278.92 (no change in position)
DUNNSTOWN 36, 217.77 (-)
GORDON 36, 169.68 (+1)
HEPBURN 32, 188.23 (+1)
SKIPTON 32, 188.23 (-2)
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 24, 136.05 (-)
LEARMONTH 24. 111.99 (+1)
BUNGAREE 20, 135.71 (-1)
Waubra 20, 98.26 (-)
Buninyong 16, 89.78 (+1)
Beaufort 16, 78.69 (-1)
Daylesford 16, 70.72 (+1)
Clunes 12, 73.68 (-)
Newlyn 12, 68.36 (-)
Creswick 8, 43.39 (-)
Ballan 8 34.29 (-)
Carngham-Linton 0, 39.27 (-)
Springbank remains on top, but after Gordon's 69-point win over Rokewood-Corindhap each side is one loss ahead of their clash at Wallace next round.
BUNINYONG ENSURES TIGERS BOMB OUT
Buninyong is finally living up to expectations after defeating Springbank at Buninyong - giving it a second win in as many weeks over a top eight team.
The Bomber took the ascendancy and then managed to hold sway in a game in which goals were not easy to come by.
Springbank was close enough at the last change - 13 points - but Buninyong kicked on with 5.8 in the most free-scoring period of the day.
Buninyong 11.8 (74) d Springbank 8.6 (54)
BURRA BRING EMUS BACK TO EARTH
Hepburn gave Skipton a reality check at Hepburn - running away by 48 points.
Chasing a second notable victory after beating Gordon, Skipton lost touch in the second term.
The Burra, with coach Mitch Banner back after a knee injury and kicking four goals, booted five majors to lead by 34 points at the major break and did not let the Emus back in the game.
Andy McKay also hurt on the scoreboard with four goals of his own.
Hepburn replaces Skipton in the top four.
Hepburn 15.10 (100) d Skipton 7.10 (52)
FLYING HIGH EAGLES GROUND HOPPERS
Gordon returned to winning form and gave Rokewood-Corindhap more worries with a 69-point victory at Gordon.
Although third, the Eagles are effectively level with top side Springbank, with each on one loss.
The Grasshoppers remain in sixth, but the chasing pack is closing in.
Gordon 15.19 (109) d Rokewood-Corindhap 6.4 (40)
ROOS CLOSE GAP ON DEMONS
Waubra moved within percentage of the top eight after downing Bungaree by 20 points at Waubra.
Each is now on 20 premiership points, with Bungaree eighth thanks to a better percentage.
The Roos have won five of their past six games and face the bottom three sides in the next three weeks.
For Bungaree, it was its third loss on end.
Waubra 9.8 (62) d Bungaree 5.12 (42)
BULLDOGS CELEBRATE MILESTONE IN STYLE
Daylesford marked three-time premiership player James Evans 300th senior club game in style at Daylesford.
The Bulldogs dominated Ballan to score by 81 points.
Evans provided the highlight goal by kicking a goal late in the game after being moved from full back.
Daylesford took control with six goals in the third quarter - taking Ballan out of the game.
Daylesford 17.21 (123) d Ballan 6.6 (42)
TOWNERS FAR TOO GOOD
Dunnstown kept a grip on second position with a 95-point win over Creswick at Dunnstown.
The Towners were steady through three quarters before an eight-goal last term.
Dunnstown 17.19 (121) d Creswick 4.2 (26)
SPEARHEAD KICKS EVEN DOZEN.
Learmonth full forward Damon Folkes had a day out with 12 goals as Learmonth demolished Carngham-Linton by 90 points at Learmonth.
The win helped lift the Lakies to seventh and keep them a game inside the top eight and now level with Rokewood-Corindhap in sixth.
Learmonth 19.22 (136) d Carngham-Linton 7.4 (46)
CAREY INSPIRES CATS
Newlyn had its third win of the season and at the same time almost certainly put Beaufort out of finals calculations at Newlyn.
Unfortunately it is little more than a consolation success for the Cats, which were again boosted by VFL-listed Chris Carey.
The Crows are only one game out of the top eight, but have dropped to 11th.
Newlyn 13.11 (89) d Beaufort 7.4 (46)
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
