A HERCULEAN effort from Zitina Aokuso wasn't enough to get the Ballarat Miners across the line, going down in a heartbreaking overtime defeat to Knox on Saturday night.
Up against one of the best bigs in the NBL1 South competition in former Ballarat Rush player Alicia Froling, Aokuso produced her best game for the club, hitting 32 points and bringing down nine rebounds as she tried to will her side over the line.
Advertisement
She went at 78 per cent from the field on night (14 from 18), producing five assists and three blocks to go with it.
The game see-sawed all night, with the Miners looking to have done enough when they took a three-point lead into the last minute of regulation, only to see Knox's Kara Tessari land a monster from outside the circle to tie the game.
Both sides had chances to win in the final seconds, but were unable to put the score on the board.
Knox had the better of the overtime period, at one stage getting out to a four point lead. The Miners reduced the margin to one with a bomb from Isabella Brancatisano but Knox held firm at the foul line to score an important win.
The Miners are clinging onto eighth position by a game and meet 11th placed Keilor Thunder next weekend at home.
Ballarat Miners women 81 (Z. Aukuso 32, J. Melbourne 23) def by Knox Raiders 84 (K. Wischer 27, A. Froling 20)
THE Ballarat Miners men's month of disappointment has continued, no match for the Knox Raiders in a disappointing showing on the road.
While both sides were fairly evenly matched in the shots they put up on the night, the Miners turnovers proved to be the most costly as they went down 81-62 in far-and-away their worst defeat of the season.
Coach Luke Sunderland mixed up the starting line-up, opting for young forward Will Hynes on the court, but unlike a few weeks ago against Geelong when it worked a treat, he struggled, going scoreless on the night.
But the help simply wasn't there with all the squad struggling for rhythm with only JD Miller playing more than 30 minutes on the night.
Preston Bungei top scored with 12 points, Miller had 11, but the pair were the chief villains of the turnover with nine between them as the Miners gave the ball back 22 times on the night, against nine from the Raiders.
Therein told the tale of the night as Knox took charge in the second quarter with a 28-15 scoreline and never looked back from there.
The loss leaves the Miners at 8-6 and seventh position on the ladder from the heights of second just three weeks ago.
They now find themselves in a dogfight just to make play-offs, but will be buoyed by the fact their next three matches are all at home.
Ballarat Miners Men 62 (P. Bungei 12, J. Miller 11) def by Knox Raiders 81 (A. Robinson 23, A. Gibson 23)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.