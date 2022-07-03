STRINGS of sold-out sessions have more than doubled the numbers of people hitting the ice this weekend compared to last with school holiday fun in full swing.
Six-year-old first-time skater Jackson told The Courier it was "fun" as he started to find his feet on the ice.
For 14-year-old Nate Wright, from Ballarat, the annual winter festival treat had become a bit of a tradition. Nate said he felt pretty confident with the skates on.
"It's pretty fun once you're out there," Nate said. "It's a nice place to have fun throughout the winter."
About 1100 people got skating in the opening weekend for the pop-up rink, which is part of Ballarat Winter Festival.
This was surpassed on Saturday alone with 1238 skaters in action plus more sold-out sessions when The Courier visited the rink on Sunday morning.
More than 6200 people had got into skating action by Sunday with Friday and Saturday night disco sessions making a popular return. The new Bollywood on ice session is next Saturday night.
