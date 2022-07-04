HUGE scaffolding structure is up and already in play as the Rent cast steps up rehearsals for an anticipated sold-out run in Ballarat's new Terminus Theatre.
Ballarat Light Opera Company is about six weeks out from moving into the small industrial-style space at The Goods Shed Ballarat.
Rent director Matthew Henderson quipped the scaffolding brought back memories of being on the monkey bars in the playground - and it was still a lot of fun.
Mr Henderson said the production was starting to take shape in a way the cast was confident would resonate with modern audiences.
"We're looking at '90s New York City and how bohemian artists are struggling with artist poverty, the HIV/AIDS pandemic, love and loss," Mr Henderson said.
"...Seasons of Love is a huge anthem about hope and a willingness to survive.
"There are great echoes of the 90s to where we've been at the past couple of years."
The cast has just complete its first full band rehearsal. Rent is set almost entirely to the score, with few spoken words. Mr Henderson said the rich, vibrant music - with rock songs through to "amazing" power ballads - would be perfect for the "intimate" 300-seat Terminus Theatre.
BLOC made a bold, fun return to live theatre last year with Mamma Mia, also directed by Mr Henderson, in Her Majesty's Theatre Ballarat.
Mr Henderson said the move to the new Terminus Theatre for Rent was perfect for the new show, offering a particularly immersive nature. He said this offered a great chance to really dissect and look closely at characters lives in a smaller than usual company.
Rent is among one of the longest running shows (1996 to 2008) on Broadway in New York.
The production is set to be one of the first larger scale multi-date productions in Ballarat's newest theatre.
BLOC will present Rent at the Terminus Theatre, The Goods Shed Ballarat, from August 11 to 21. Mr Henderson said tickets were already selling strong but there were still good seats available: rentballarat.com.
