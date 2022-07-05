Darley talisman Brett Bewley has re-gained the lead in The Courier's Ballarat Football Netball League player of the year voting.
The midfielder polled three votes in the Devils' 69-point loss to North Ballarat after one of the best individual performances of the season.
Bewley racked up 45 disposals, 23 contested possessions, 12 clearances and 10 tackles.
The former Fremantle Docker is only one vote clear of Bacchus Marsh's Jake Owen in second.
The Cobras captain polled three votes with another composed defensive showing.
East Point forward Jordan Johnston has dropped to third, two votes behind Bewley.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
