Bacchus Marsh is remaining tight-lipped about Daniel Burton's injury after the superstar ruck missed the win against Lake Wendouree, which propelled the Cobras into the top six of the Ballarat Football Netball League.
Coach Tom German said Burton had hurt his foot the week before and was "resting" before later revealing the 2018 Henderson Medallist was in a moon boot and in doubt to return for the Cobras' clash with top-of-the-table Melton this weekend.
Burton is one of the leading contenders for this season's Henderson Medal, averaging 148 ranking points a match and sitting in the top 10 in the competition for clearances (average 11.89), contested disposals (12.22), inside 50s (5.67) and score involvements (6.22).
German couldn't offer a time frame for Burton's return.
"We're just waiting. We gave him a bit of a breather this week, and we'll see how he holds up for the next couple of weeks," he said.
"We've got another three games, then the bye. But, we should re-gain another couple next week as well."
Bacchus Marsh will be hoping Burton will be fit for round 12 with in-form Melton ruck Mark Orr a threatening prospect.
Orr is averaging 54.5 hit outs across his two games back from a calf injury, as well as 17 disposals and seven clearances.
Teenager Spencer Meagher deputised in Burton's absence at the weekend, making his club seniors debut.
"He more than held his own in there, which was good," German said.
"He came with Max Eastmure from Torquay (in the off-season). He's only 19 years old, and he's got plenty of upside."
Bacchus Marsh is on a three-match winning streak and currently sits fifth and plays three of the bottom four sides in a favourable run home.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
