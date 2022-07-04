The Courier
Home/Video

Bacchus Marsh coy about injury to Ballarat Football Netball League superstar Daniel Burton.

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
July 4 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Burton was a notable absentee for Bacchus Marsh at the weekend. Picture: Luke Hemer

Bacchus Marsh is remaining tight-lipped about Daniel Burton's injury after the superstar ruck missed the win against Lake Wendouree, which propelled the Cobras into the top six of the Ballarat Football Netball League.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.