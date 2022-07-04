Vic Country continued its dominant start to the AFL under-18 national championships with a 33-point win over the Allies at the GABBA to remain unbeaten.
The Vic Country squad, which featured four Greater Western Victoria Rebels, put together a red-hot second half in the 10.15 (75) to 5.12 (42) win on Sunday.
Hugh Bond and Aaron Cadman were among Vic Country's best players while James Van Es and Felix Fogaty contributed nicely.
Key forward Cadman kicked 3.2 for the afternoon but could have easily have had more, passing off a couple set shot opportunities.
Hugh Bond was at his hard-working best, recording 92 ranking points as the 17-year-old provided a target all around the ground.
It was a scrappy start for Vic Country against the Allies, who did not feature Rebels forward Beau Tedcastle for the second-consecutive game, with the Allies holding a one-goal lead at quarter time.
A second-quarter fightback saw Vic Country take an eight-point lead into half time before running away in the second half.
Vic Country kicked six goals after half time while the Allies only added two, suffering their third defeat of the championships.
A trip to Kardinia Park awaits Vic Country on July 17, as the undefeated side goes head-to-head with Western Australia.
However, the Rebels players will be back in action for a return to Mars Stadium on Sunday, with the Allies and Western Australia the lone championship game for the weekend.
The Rebels host Sandringham at 1pm on Sunday, July 10 at Mars Stadium.
Allies 2.3 3.5 4.9 5.12 (42)
Vic Country 1.3 4.7 7.9 10.15 (75)
GOALS
Allies: Leary 3, Fletcher 1, Stevens
Vic Country: Konstanty 3, Cadman 2, Barnett 1, Burgiel, Clark, Clohesy, Long
