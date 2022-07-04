Ballarat SC and Ballarat City FC both came away with a point each after Sunday's State League 2 North-West derby ended in a 1-all draw.
Last time these two sides met it was Ballarat SC which walked away with the full three points after a dominant 5-nil win, with Sunday's drawn fixture showing City FC how far it has come since the beginning of the season.
It was City FC which landed the first blow in the derby as Caitlin Johnson found the back of the net in just seven minutes of action.
The early breakthrough was the lone goal in the first half as City FC held a 1-nil advantage at half time, but Ballarat SC managed to even it up in the 54th minute through captain Alyson Pym.
The game remained deadlocked as the two sides battled until the full-time whistle at Trekardo Park.
The result means both sides hold their positions on the ladder, with fourth-placed Ballarat SC in a three-way fight for third place, while City FC sits seventh.
City FC stays in Ballarat to play Maribyrnong on Sunday as Ballarat SC visits Altona City.
