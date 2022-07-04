The Courier

Ballarat SC and City FC all square in second edition of State League 2 derby

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
July 4 2022 - 9:00am
ALL EVEN: Ballarat City FC's Caitlin Johnston and Ballarat SC's Jessica Sheehan battle it out in Sunday's derby. Picture: Adam Trafford.

Ballarat SC and Ballarat City FC both came away with a point each after Sunday's State League 2 North-West derby ended in a 1-all draw.

